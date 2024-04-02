Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.73.

Eaton stock opened at $312.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $317.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

