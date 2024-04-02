Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.