Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.17. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 210,627 shares traded.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,067,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2,595.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.