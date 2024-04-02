enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in enCore Energy by 1,327.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enCore Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

EU stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. enCore Energy has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $814.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of -0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that enCore Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

