enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) vs. Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Financial Review

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares enCore Energy and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enCore Energy N/A -8.61% -6.81% Cameco 13.97% 5.61% 3.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares enCore Energy and Cameco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enCore Energy N/A N/A -$22.39 million ($0.16) -28.13 Cameco $1.92 billion 10.59 $267.32 million $0.60 77.90

Risk & Volatility

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than enCore Energy. enCore Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cameco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

enCore Energy has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cameco has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for enCore Energy and Cameco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enCore Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cameco 0 1 2 1 3.00

enCore Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Cameco has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential downside of 13.89%. Given enCore Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe enCore Energy is more favorable than Cameco.

Dividends

enCore Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Cameco pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. enCore Energy pays out -292.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cameco pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. enCore Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of enCore Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cameco beats enCore Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces CANDU reactor fuel bundles and other reactor components. The company offers nuclear fuel processing services. The Westinghouse segment engages in the manufacture of nuclear reactor technology original equipment. This segment provides products and services to commercial utilities and government agencies; and outage and maintenance services, engineering support, instrumentation and controls equipment, plant modification, and components and parts to nuclear reactors. It sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

