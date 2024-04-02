Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $122,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

