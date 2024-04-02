Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 139,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,241,000 after purchasing an additional 444,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 61.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.