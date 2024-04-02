Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Orion Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Orion Group in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.31 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORN

Orion Group Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of ORN stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Insider Activity at Orion Group

In related news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Orion Group news, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 8,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,430 shares of company stock worth $156,340 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,530,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,778 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,868,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 230,465 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,856,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,852,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 127,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,644,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.