Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.68. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 49,777 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.22.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 150.43% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

