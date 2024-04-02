Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.68. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 49,777 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EVOK
Evoke Pharma Price Performance
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 150.43% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.