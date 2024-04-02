Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

