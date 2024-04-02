Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.47.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

