Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in March

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,744,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of FOLGF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Oil & Gas
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.