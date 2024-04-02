Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in March

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,744,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of FOLGF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

