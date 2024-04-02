Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Up 6.2% in March

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,148,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 4,849,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,901,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Read Our Latest Report on FNMA
Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Up 7.0 %
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Federal National Mortgage Association
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.