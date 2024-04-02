FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $340.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $346.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.85.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 3.3 %

FedEx stock opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.41 and its 200 day moving average is $252.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,812,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,758,898,000 after acquiring an additional 82,994 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.