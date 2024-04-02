Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.

Fielmann Group Stock Performance

Shares of Fielmann Group stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. Fielmann Group has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $46.90.

Fielmann Group Company Profile

Fielmann Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

