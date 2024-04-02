Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.
Fielmann Group Stock Performance
Shares of Fielmann Group stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. Fielmann Group has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $46.90.
Fielmann Group Company Profile
