Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE RSG opened at $189.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $192.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.