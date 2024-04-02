Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.89 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 27,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $16,102,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,889,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 27,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $16,102,244.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,889,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $14,761,605.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,042,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,563 shares of company stock valued at $96,528,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $668.48 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $689.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.