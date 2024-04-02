Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.23 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $98,687,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $246.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.