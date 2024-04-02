Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

