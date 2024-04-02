Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.77.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

