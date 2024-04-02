Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Up 18.8% in March

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FITBI opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.5879 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,960,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

