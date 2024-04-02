Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,364 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

