Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,698 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 99,406 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $194.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $131.29 and a 52-week high of $195.17.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

