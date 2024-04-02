Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,227 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

McKesson stock opened at $536.27 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $352.34 and a twelve month high of $540.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.14.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.