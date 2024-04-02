Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,837 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

