Financial Analysis: Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC) vs. Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) and Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontdoor and Primech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.78 billion 1.41 $171.00 million $2.12 15.11 Primech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Primech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 9.66% 142.80% 16.46% Primech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Frontdoor and Primech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.1% of Primech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Frontdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Frontdoor and Primech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 1 1 2 0 2.25 Primech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontdoor presently has a consensus target price of $39.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.97%. Given Frontdoor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Frontdoor is more favorable than Primech.

Summary

Frontdoor beats Primech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontdoor

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Primech

(Get Free Report)

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services. The company also offers stewarding services comprising cleaning of the kitchen area of healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants, as well as supplies ad hoc customer service officers, and food and beverage service crews to healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants. In addition, it operates HomeHelpy, an online portal that allows individual customers to book cleaning services in homes and offices; and manufactures and sells cleaning supplies, such as hand soaps, hand soap dispensers, cleaning fluids, and garbage bags used for general, floor, carpet, restroom, or kitchen purposes, as well as treatment products used in the marine industry under the D'Bond brand name. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore. Primech Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sapphire Universe Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.