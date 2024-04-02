First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 538.0 days.
First National Financial Stock Performance
FNLIF opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.
First National Financial Company Profile
