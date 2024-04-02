First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 538.0 days.

First National Financial Stock Performance

FNLIF opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

