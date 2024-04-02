First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 365,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 73,691 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,902.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 228,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,656 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

