FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.5 days.
FirstRand Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FANDF opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. FirstRand has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.
About FirstRand
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FirstRand
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.