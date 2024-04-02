FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.5 days.

FirstRand Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FANDF opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. FirstRand has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

