Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 5,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $158.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

