Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FOBIF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Fobi AI has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative return on equity of 277.82% and a negative net margin of 321.37%.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions.

