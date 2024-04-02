Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Down 5.1% in March

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 31,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,602,306 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,921.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $102.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

