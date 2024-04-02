Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Barry L. Padgett Sells 780 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $14,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $316,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Freshworks Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.90.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
