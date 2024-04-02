Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Update

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 29th total of 24,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

FYBR opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

