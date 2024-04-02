Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,017.0 days.

Fuji Media Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of FJTNF stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. Fuji Media has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $13.70.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

