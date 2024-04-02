Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 387 shares.

Fuse Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.31.

Fuse Medical Company Profile

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.

