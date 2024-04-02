Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Galaxy Gaming Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

