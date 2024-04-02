GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Short Interest Down 12.5% in March

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of GBank Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

GBank Financial Price Performance

About GBank Financial

Shares of GBank Financial stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10. GBank Financial has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

