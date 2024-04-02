Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,450.0 days.

Geberit Price Performance

GBERF stock opened at $584.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.12. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $492.39 and a fifty-two week high of $633.61.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.