Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Generac worth $17,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

