General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Gerald Johnson Sells 27,122 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gerald Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

