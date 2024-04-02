Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Trimmed by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $4,141,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

