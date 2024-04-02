Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in March

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Gestamp Automoción Price Performance
Shares of GMPUF stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Gestamp Automoción has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $3.65.
About Gestamp Automoción
