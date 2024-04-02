Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.07.

NYSE FDX opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.84. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

