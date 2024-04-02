Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 149 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,971,139. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.38 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

