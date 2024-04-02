Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Separately, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

