Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 953 Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $197.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

