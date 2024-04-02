Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 159,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

