Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. Tenret Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.