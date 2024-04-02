Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $202.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.96 and its 200 day moving average is $189.85. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

